Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $2,793,376.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intapp Price Performance
Shares of INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.