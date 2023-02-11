Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $2,793,376.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intapp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

