IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IonQ were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 61.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 585,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 300.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ Trading Up 2.6 %

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IONQ opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.