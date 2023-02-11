iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 506,438 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 664,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 249,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 301,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

