JD.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 58,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,242 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

