JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $798,523.20 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.

JFrog stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 302,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

