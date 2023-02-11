Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,435 shares of company stock valued at $719,237. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

