Jump Financial LLC Buys 474 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 144,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries Price Performance

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

