Jump Financial LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after buying an additional 383,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,105 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

