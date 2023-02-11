Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $10,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 239.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Bank Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

