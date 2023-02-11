KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Articles

