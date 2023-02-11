Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,863.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,095 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,057,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,796 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 119,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,149.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,784.6% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

