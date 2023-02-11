Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -174.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. CL King upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

