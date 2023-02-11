Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,044,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 122.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 102.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after buying an additional 2,100,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 110.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after buying an additional 1,399,954 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Up 4.8 %

KD opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

