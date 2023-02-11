Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.66

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 453739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.