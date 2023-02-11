Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.66

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 453739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.