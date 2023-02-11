La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34,872.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 119,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.53.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

