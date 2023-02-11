Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

