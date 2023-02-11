M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

