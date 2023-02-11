Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 17,633.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MEI opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

