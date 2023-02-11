Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average of $249.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

