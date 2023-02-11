Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $7.34 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

