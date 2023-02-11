Mizuho Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $137.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ATO opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

