Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $363,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 419,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 106,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

MOD opened at $22.58 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

