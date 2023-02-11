Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE:MC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

