Morgan Stanley Increases Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $20.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

