Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 136,709 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,234.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,709 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.