New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00.

New Relic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in New Relic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.