New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 15,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00.

New Relic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in New Relic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

