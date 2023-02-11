NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity

NEU stock opened at $346.23 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $370.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.