Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,988 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,064.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

