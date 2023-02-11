Oppenheimer Increases RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $24.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

RXO stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $218,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $26,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $15,584,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $10,133,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

