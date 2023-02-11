O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $900.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.69.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $825.32 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $818.05 and a 200-day moving average of $774.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.