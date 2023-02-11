Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

