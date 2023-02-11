PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,526,486. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

