Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

