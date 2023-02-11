Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

PBA stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

