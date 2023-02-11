Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

