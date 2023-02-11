PGGM Investments Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CSX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.