PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 58,605 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

