PGGM Investments Invests $7.66 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

