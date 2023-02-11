PGGM Investments Makes New $10.62 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.16% of SEI Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,602 shares of company stock worth $6,462,650. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

