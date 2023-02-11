PGGM Investments Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $246.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.69.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

