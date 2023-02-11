PGGM Investments Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,206,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

