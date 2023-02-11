PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,836,831 shares of company stock worth $104,793,272. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

