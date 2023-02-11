PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 106,944 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

