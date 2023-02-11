PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 177,819 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE CCEP opened at $54.61 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

