PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 179,865 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

