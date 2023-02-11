PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 43,680 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.56 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

