PGGM Investments Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

