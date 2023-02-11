PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,932.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

