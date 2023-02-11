PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $180,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

