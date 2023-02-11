Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,237,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 322,748 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 11.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,207,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

